Hit-and-run in Mt. Tabor neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An early morning hit and run killed a pedestrian in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood.

Portland police first responded to the 6500 block of Southeast Division Street around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered the man was dead.

The driver left the scene before officers arrived and officers were unable to locate them.

Control of the scene was passed onto The Major Crash Team who will continue the investigation.

No name of the pedestrian has been released at this time but the PPB said it will be released once they have been identified the man and next of kin has been notified.

Police said they were able to make an arrest in the case. Dorie Chant Chhit, 23, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of failure to perform duties of driver to injured persons.

