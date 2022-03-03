Advertisement

‘It’s going to hit us pretty hard’: City of Portland bans fireworks, impacts nonprofits

By Drew Marine
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:58 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A big announcement from the Portland City Council Wednesday, the sale and use of fireworks is now banned within city limits.

They cited the state’s recent record-high temperatures and dry conditions, which they said create an imminent risk of starting wildfires.

“It’s very sad, very disappointing,” Vince Alvarez, the vice president of the David Douglas Dad’s Club, said.

This ban is going to have a major impact on the David Douglas Dad’s Club. They’re a nonprofit that raises money for students in the district to go to national championships and participate in other extracurricular events.

Ted Wheeler announces emergency declaration for homeless crisis
Homeless camps have been an issue for quite a while. On Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced...

“Our core, biggest fundraiser is the fireworks stand. This is about 90% of our fundraising, is this one particular fundraiser. So, it’s going to hit us pretty hard,” Alvarez said. “We usually, pre-COVID, about $8,000 a year is what we earn on the fireworks stand give or take. We give away about 10,000 a year.”

But how will this be enforced? Portland Fire and Rescue said people will get citations depending on the circumstance. As for who will enforce this, they said it’s varied in the past, and they’ll work up a plan before the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Street Response Team to expand
Portland Street Response to expand services March 28, after outside review finds success
Ridgefield family needs help bringing son home from Ukraine
Ridgefield family needs help to get adoptive son out of Ukraine
Drugs seized during operation
Arrests leads to seizure of 150,000 fentanyl pills in Clackamas County
Ridgefield family needs help bringing son home from Ukraine
Ridgefield family needs help bringing son home from Ukraine
Man arrested in Texas in connection with SE Portland shooting that killed four people
Man arrested in Texas in connection with SE Portland shooting that killed four people