‘It’s going to hit us pretty hard’: City of Portland bans fireworks, impacts nonprofits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A big announcement from the Portland City Council Wednesday, the sale and use of fireworks is now banned within city limits.

They cited the state’s recent record-high temperatures and dry conditions, which they said create an imminent risk of starting wildfires.

“It’s very sad, very disappointing,” Vince Alvarez, the vice president of the David Douglas Dad’s Club, said.

This ban is going to have a major impact on the David Douglas Dad’s Club. They’re a nonprofit that raises money for students in the district to go to national championships and participate in other extracurricular events.

“Our core, biggest fundraiser is the fireworks stand. This is about 90% of our fundraising, is this one particular fundraiser. So, it’s going to hit us pretty hard,” Alvarez said. “We usually, pre-COVID, about $8,000 a year is what we earn on the fireworks stand give or take. We give away about 10,000 a year.”

But how will this be enforced? Portland Fire and Rescue said people will get citations depending on the circumstance. As for who will enforce this, they said it’s varied in the past, and they’ll work up a plan before the Fourth of July.

