Man arrested for attempted murder after two shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 49-year-old man was arrested following two separate shootings that injured two people on Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The first shooting happened near the intersection of North Williams Avenue and Northeast Stanton Street. Police said officers learned a victim, who had been shot several times, was being taken to an area hospital by a Good Samaritan.

Five minutes after that shooting, officers responded to another in the 3700 block of Northeast Garfield Avenue. Police said officers found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said both victims survived.

Following what police called an “exhaustive investigation,” Enhanced Community Safety Team members worked with the Homicide Unit and Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) to take the suspect, Joseph Kelly Banks, into custody.

Police said Banks was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for two counts each of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

No additional details about the shootings or the investigation have been released by police at this time.

