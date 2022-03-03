Oaks Amusement Park opening for spring break

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oaks Amusement Park will be opening soon for the season.

Rides, mini-golf and midway games will be available daily during spring break starting March 19 through March 27. During this time, the park will be open from noon until 5 p.m.

The roller rink will be open daily during spring break as well with different operating hours.

After spring break week ends, the park will only be open weekends until June 11 – the start of their summer season.

For more details, visit the Oaks Amusement Park website.

