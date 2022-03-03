One Skamania County non-profit works to bring hands-on auto repair skill sets to teens in the community

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA. (KPTV) - A local non-profit organization in Skamania County has set out to provide educational opportunities to teens and adults, empowering them to learn hands-on skills in the automotive world.

Skamania county Knucklebusters Association, a space built by members of the community for the community, or as President of the organization, Glen Bell likes to put it, “teaching teens to turn a wrench.”

“We’re really serving the students and kids that are here in Skamania county. Lots of low-income people will come in here and we work on their cars. So, we offer them short term payments and we just generally help wherever we can,” said Bell.

The non-profit started in 2020 with a mission to serve as an educational place for adults, veterans, and teens. Bell said, it’s a space where anyone can join in, get their hands dirty, and learn a new skill set circled around automotive repair and tire shop service, free of charge.

“These kids up here don’t have very much around for them to do, so we just wanted to have an outlet for them to do something fun and to learn something that they’re going to need,” he said, “If they come here, they can go to the local auto parts stores and get jobs. Everybody is shorthanded right now, so it’s just a way for them to figure out if they want to go to school to do this.”

The volunteer-run shop operates on community donations and local car repairs, but Bell said starting it up has been no easy feat.

“It took a lot of personal money,” he said. “My fire department check came here for 12 months. We started with a couple boxes of tools, we had a small building and stabler, and as COVID got worse, we had to move from that location to come here so the kids could make it here. It was really hard.”

Bell, who is also the Chief of the Skamania County Fire District, wears many hats in the community; people see him as the go-to guy in the neighborhood, making sacrifices for the betterment of those around him, even when the going gets tough.

