Police seek help solving murder of woman shot alongside children and boyfriend

Adau Duop, 25.
Adau Duop, 25.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:04 AM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for help solving the February murder of a woman in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Adau Duop, 25, was found Feb. 20 in a vehicle along with her two children and her boyfriend after someone opened fire on them just after 10:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road.

Duop was pronounced dead at the scene. The man and two children were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office later determined Duop died from homicide by gunshot wound.

The children, who are 1 and 5 years old, suffered serious injuries but were eventually released from the hospital. The adult male also sustained life threatening injuries, but a recovery is expected, according to officers.

Homicide detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the murder of Duop.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

