PPB: Death investigation now being investigated as a homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a death investigation has now turned into a homicide case.

On Feb. 6, Portland police listed 71-year-old Richard Walloch as a missing person. He was last seen near the area of 10138 Southwest Barbur Boulevard and was known to frequent businesses in the area before going missing.

On Feb. 10, officers responded to a homeless camp in Overlook Neighborhood, where Walloch was found dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Walloch’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at (503)823-9773 or via email at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov. Detectives say that Walloch walked very slowly, which might help people recall having seen him. The case number is 22-38564.

