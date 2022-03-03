Advertisement

Vancouver coffee shop donating proceeds to help Ukrainians

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver coffee shop is donating all of its proceeds from Thursday and Friday sales to help Ukrainian refugees.

Gold Cup Coffee House, located at 10805 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, said the money will be donated to Kingdom Movement, which is a local nonprofit sending teams to Poland to provide food, medical supplies, and other aid to refugees.

Two baristas from the coffee shop are also headed to the country. FOX 12 was told this will be the first trip of several because they said no matter how this war ends, it will take a long time for Ukrainians to recover.

“It’s not going to be over overnight, and so we were like hey, we don’t just want to go in the height of all of it, we want to continue to send teams and be there for the people that are there and help, even with visa processing and getting people up get on their feet again,” one of the baristas said.

Gold Cup Coffee House is open until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 7 a.m. Friday.

