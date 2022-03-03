Vancouver P.D. searching for woman missing since January

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing woman.

Christina Leah Anne Schuster was last heard from Jan. 29 before being reported missing on Feb. 13. Schuster is reportedly homeless but stays in regular contact with family and friends. Schuster’s age wasn’t provided by the Vancouver P.D.

Officers said she regularly wears a mustard-colored jacket, green army camo pants and mustard-colored boots. She has light brown skin, is 5′7″ and about 150lbs with brown eyes and naturally brown hair but is known to wear wigs.

Shuster has a tattoo of the Lord’s Prayer on her right forearm, the word “Barbie” on the inside of her right wrist, stars on top both of her feet, Hawaiian flowers on her left arm and “Aloha” on her lower back.

Officers believe Schuster’s last location was near Kent, Washington.

If you’ve had contact with Schuster since Jan. 29 or have information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Jensen David.jensen@cityofvancouver.us or Sergeant Ballou at Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

