Victim identified in deadly Parkrose apartment shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released the identity of a man shot and killed in the Parkrose neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers said Rey “Kevin” Arras-Rios, 28, of Portland, was the victim in the shooting.

Police said just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to an apartment complex on Northeast 103rd Avenue between Sandy Boulevard and Wygant Street. When they arrived, they found Arras-Rios. Due to a suspect possibly being in the area, officers moved Arras-Rios to a safe location to be treated. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Police said several people were detained and the suspect remained on scene.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, they’re asked to contact detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-9773.

