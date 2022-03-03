Advertisement

Weather Forecast

Scattered showers with few sunbreaks
By Andy Carson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:29 AM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It a bit cooler this morning with most of us in the metro starting off in the 40s. Look for just a few scattered showers today with a few sunbreaks, high 51. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow through Tuesday, highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday next week is our next chance for showers, high 52.

The coast will see scattered showers and sunbreaks, highs in the upper 40s. The valley, showers and sunbreaks, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The gorge, a few light showers, highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Mt. Hood area, a little snow above 3,000′, highs in the 30s except mid 40s down at Welches. Central and eastern Oregon, mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV afternoon forecast March 3.
Fox 12 Forecast
KPTV forecast.
Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (3/3)
Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (3/2)
Portland's 7-day forecast 3-2-22
FOX 12 FORECAST