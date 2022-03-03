Weather Forecast

It a bit cooler this morning with most of us in the metro starting off in the 40s. Look for just a few scattered showers today with a few sunbreaks, high 51. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow through Tuesday, highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday next week is our next chance for showers, high 52.

The coast will see scattered showers and sunbreaks, highs in the upper 40s. The valley, showers and sunbreaks, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The gorge, a few light showers, highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Mt. Hood area, a little snow above 3,000′, highs in the 30s except mid 40s down at Welches. Central and eastern Oregon, mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

