Arrests leads to seizure of 150,000 fentanyl pills in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Law enforcement says an operation targeting four drug traffickers led to the seizure of 150,000 counterfeit prescription drugs. It is the largest single fentanyl seizure in Oregon state history with an estimated street value of $4 million.

The operation started after federal agents learned that Ufranco Orozco Munoz, 27, was working with others to traffic large quantities of fentanyl made in Mexico and elsewhere to Oregon for sale in the Portland area.

Abraham Vera Enriquez, Jesus Miguel Zamora Cruz and Jose Javier Valdez Paramo were also arrested during the operation held this week. All three made their first appearances in federal court Thursday and were ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

Orozco, Vera, Zamora, and Valdez have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Homeland Security Investigations began investigating Munoz, 27, in February 2022 for his role in trafficking large quantities of fentanyl from Mexico to the U.S. for distribution in several western states including Arizona and Oregon.

