Denny Doyle, former mayor of Beaverton, charged with possession of child pornography

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A former mayor of Beaverton has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Dennis “Denny” Doyle, 73, will make his first federal court appearance Friday for one count of possession of child pornography.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Doyle is alleged to have “knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under 12,” between Nov. 2014 and Dec. 2015.

Doyle was mayor of Beaverton from Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2021. He served as a Beaverton city councilor for 14 years before being elected mayor.

If convicted, Doyle faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

No additional details about the investigation have been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.