Fox 12 Forecast

Dry and Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead
By Drew Reeves
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The sunshine came out as we expected and we ended up with a beautiful afternoon! Skies will continue to clear out tonight, leading to cooler overnight lows and the possibility of spots of frost and patchy fog developing. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, aside from some morning clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s. The sunny weather will continue into Sunday as well, with just a few clouds at times. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 50s. Monday will be the warmest day in the forecast, in the mid to upper 50s, but we will also see some clouds increasing.

We get a little bit of a change on Tuesday, with the return of wet weather in the evening. We will also see temperatures cooling from here. Light showers will continue Wednesday.

We expect partly clouds skies Thursday and Friday with dry conditions. Temperatures will be back in the mid 50s by Friday.

With clearer skies the next few nights, expect some chilly overnight lows!

