Investigation underway after shooting at Vancouver warehouse

KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting at the “OnTrac” distribution warehouse.

According to Vancouver P.D., multiple callers began reporting a shooting at the distribution warehouse shortly before 8 a.m.

Arriving units included Vancouver P.D., Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol who located a victim inside the warehouse with a gunshot wound. Officers were then able to find and arrest a suspect.

The victim is currently in critical condition and receiving surgery, according to officers.

Vancouver P.D.’s Major Crimes Unit detectives are now leading the investigation.

