‘It’s expected’: Salem swept dozens of homeless campers from Marion Square Park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion Square Park in Salem was home to dozens of people until Thursday.

“In Marion Square Park? Four months.” Debra Berry-Straayer said that’s how long she’s lived there.

The City of Salem said it gave people several weeks’ notice that camping would no longer be allowed.

“It’s expected, being a homeless person. You move,” Berry-Straayer said. “They asked us to take most valuable possessions to us, things that means the most. They replaced sleeping bags, tarps and some tents so it was nice. They helped out.”

Berry-Straayer was one of those who had to pack up and said she’s lucky she has somewhere else to go.

“Most everybody has gone back to the very back part of Wallace Marine Park, which is half city and half private property, so it’s not too bad. It’s out of the public eye and still the park is clean and acceptable for children and all the baseball games,” she said. “I’ve moved out to private property my family owns so I won’t have to move around again. I’m one of the fortunate ones.”

The city, with the help of a handful of outreach organizations, got peoples’ items together and cleaned up the park.

One of those outreach workers is Be Bold Street Ministries Executive Director, Matthew Maceira.

“On my way down here yesterday, I was crying all the way here because I knew what was getting ready to happen. And I knew the trauma that would be associated with it,” Maceira said.

Maceira used to be houseless and even lived at Marion Square Park years ago.

“It’s really emotional. It’s really personal,” he said.

He doesn’t think sweeping camps is a solution, but he said he’s grateful he can approach his neighbors with care and compassion through his own lived experience.

“Folks are going to be somewhere, right? Our neighbors are going to be somewhere. I was somewhere. For us, that’s the thing. We reach in and one person at a time, we’re willing to walk through all the hard stuff with you because street to home is so difficult,” he said. “For the first six months of being off the streets I slept on the floor because the bed was really comfortable, you know? And we’re willing to walk through all of that.”

A City of Salem spokesperson said they understand these transitions are difficult and they’ve given campers several weeks’ notice before Thursday’s sweep.

They said they’re looking for ways to meet immediate shelter needs and said, “We actively participate in regional efforts to address gaps in shelter beds, allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to add micro-shelter village communities, new shelter beds and safe park spaces.”

