Man arrested in Texas in connection with SE Portland shooting that killed four people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left four people dead in southeast Portland in 2021.

On June 6, 2021 at about 10:25 p.m., Portland police responded to the report of a shooting at a home in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street. When officers arrived, they found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Portland police detectives worked with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals East Texas Fugitive Task Force to arrest 27-year-old Jeremy Michael Lenoire in Frisco, Texas.

Lenoire has been indicted for two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree and two counts of burglary in the first degree.

He is being held in the Denton County Jail pending extradition to Oregon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696.

