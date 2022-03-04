Advertisement

Man arrested in Texas in connection with SE Portland shooting that killed four people

Jeremy Michael Lenoire jail booking photo
Jeremy Michael Lenoire jail booking photo(Denton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left four people dead in southeast Portland in 2021.

On June 6, 2021 at about 10:25 p.m., Portland police responded to the report of a shooting at a home in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street. When officers arrived, they found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Portland police detectives worked with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals East Texas Fugitive Task Force to arrest 27-year-old Jeremy Michael Lenoire in Frisco, Texas.

Lenoire has been indicted for two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree and two counts of burglary in the first degree.

He is being held in the Denton County Jail pending extradition to Oregon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Powell’s Books donating 20% of all online sales to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund
Powell’s Books donating 20% of all online sales to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund
Powell's City of Books
Powell’s Books donating 20% of all online sales to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund
The Portland Saturday Market returns.
The Portland Saturday Market returns
The Portland Saturday Market returns.
The Portland Saturday Market returns
Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (3/4)