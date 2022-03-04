Advertisement

MAX train shooting sends one to the hospital

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A shooting on a MAX train Thursday has left one person recovering in the hospital.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the Main Street Transit station at 1119 Southeast 96th Avenue.

Officers from the East Precinct along with Transit Police were first dispatched to reports of a fight on the train. However, while they were en route, were informed a gun was fired.

Officers arrived and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Ina Friday release, the PPB said the suspect left the scene and “was not immediately located.”. No status was given to whether the suspect has been arrested or not.

If anyone has information about this case, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

