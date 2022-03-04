Oregon Senate passes bill on when law enforcement can use tear gas

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Senate passed a bill on Thursday that changes the rules on when law enforcement can use tear gas.

It was used numerous times in Portland during the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Some protesters were hurt and neighbors complained of the gas seeping into their homes.

Oregon lawmakers passed a package of police reform bills which included restrictions on the use of tear gas. Police were banned from using the crowd control tactic unless a riot was declared.

While civil rights groups supported the move there was pushback from law enforcement who felt it prevented them from containing dangerous situations.

Under this new legislation tear gas can be used when it’s “objectively reasonable” to do so. Those reasons include defending against threat to life or serious bodily injury.

“Giving our law enforcement the guidance they need to uphold the highest levels of integrity and preserve the safety of the public is at the heart of the bill,” Senator James Manning Jr. (D) said.

The bill adds other requirements for police to use tear gas. They must first attempt other de-escalation techniques. They would also need to announce they are about to use tear gas and give people enough time to clear out.

The ACLU says it’s deeply concerned about this bill saying in part, “State legislators are poised to pass a law with an unclear standard that can be used by police to justify their use of tear gas and munition weapons against protestors, bystanders, our communities and our environment.”

The bill is now set for its final reading in the Oregon House on Saturday. The legislative session wraps up on Monday.

