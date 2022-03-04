Portland-based Medical Teams International sends supplies, aid to Ukraine and Poland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland-based organization Medical Teams International is responding to the crisis in Ukraine, with supplies and a medical team already on their way.

“This is why we exist,” Global Ambassador Joe DiCarlo said. “We have a strategy of working in areas experiencing a refugee crisis, where people have the most needs, are the most vulnerable. We want to be there to fill gaps in medical care, to preserve life and to improve life.”

To do that, first, they shipped 26 pallets of medical supplies from Tigard to be distributed in Ukraine, things like bandages and syringes that DiCarlo said we take for granted but can be life-saving.

They also sent a three-person team to work on setting up a health screening post at the border of Ukraine and Poland where many refugees are pouring in.

And they’re considering doing the same thing in Moldova and Hungary.

“These refugees, these Ukrainians are people who have come face-to-face with the horrors of war. So not only do they have physical needs, but they have emotional and spiritual needs,” DiCarlo said. “In these times like this, there is hope. We need to cling to the hope and we can cling to each other as we work in order to relieve the suffering of others around the world.”

