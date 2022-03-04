Portland police arrest woman wanted for 2021 murder after chase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman wanted for murder was arrested by Portland police after a chase on Thursday.

At 6:06 p.m., an officer saw a suspicious person in a vehicle near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue. Police say the officer then developed probable cause to stop the driver.

The driver ran from police, who did not pursue. The Air Support Unit (ASU) joined and followed the car as its driver tried to get away.

The driver jumped out and ran from the truck on Southeast 111th Avenue near Southeast Stark Street. Officers then used a K9 unit and ASU to track her and arrest her in a nearby backyard.

The truck was found to be stolen. Officers identified the driver as Kassandra Kitchens, 26, who was wanted for murder in connection with the September 2021 death of Andrew Sherrell.

Investigators believe Sherrell, 35, was lured from his home in Bend with the help of Kitchens, in a series of events that led to his death in the 18900 block of Northeast Portal Way. Kitchens was booked into the Multnomah County Detention center on her warrants as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude by vehicle.

