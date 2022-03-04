Advertisement

The Portland Saturday Market returns

By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For its 49th year, the Portland Saturday Market returns to downtown Portland! With hundreds of vendors including food, clothes, jewelry, décor, art and more, there will be plenty to explore for this (and every) weekend through the year! Fox 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the people behind the market to learn more about how to make the most of your visit.

To learn more about the market just head to their website.

