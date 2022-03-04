Powell’s Books donating 20% of all online sales to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Powell’s Books is the latest company to step up to help Ukrainian’s now stuck in the middle of a war.

The bookstore announced that it will be donating 20% of all online sales Friday on powells.com to the CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund.

“We hope you will join us in standing with Ukrainians in their fight for freedom and democracy,” Powell’s wrote on its website.

The bookstore also shared other organizations that people can donate to that are helping the people of Ukraine.

For more information about the fundraising efforts, click here.

