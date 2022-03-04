Advertisement

Sheriff: Woman dies after being shot by boyfriend in Salem

KPTV image
KPTV image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after he shot and killed his girlfriend in a home in the east Salem area, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a person called 911 at about 7:40 p.m. to report they had shot someone at a home on Elma Avenue Southeast, just south of State Street. Deputies arrived to the home and found 45-year-old Gloria Rivas-Castillo with critical injuries. Rivas-Castillo died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 911 caller, identified as Cruz Hernandez-Rivera, was detained by deputies. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit, investigators determined the incident began as a domestic disturbance between Rivas-Castillo and her boyfriend, Hernandez-Rivera.

Hernandez-Rivera was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail for second-degree murder, menacing, unlawful use of a firearm, and outstanding warrant for previous domestic violence crimes.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PPS will transition to optional masking for students, staff on March 14
PPS will transition to optional masking for students, staff on March 14
PBOT: Alcohol still leading cause of deadly crashes
PBOT: Alcohol still leading cause of deadly crashes
PBOT says alcohol still leading cause of deadly crashes
PBOT: Alcohol still leading cause of deadly crashes
Police are investigating a shooting at a warehouse in Vancouver that put one person in the...
One person in the hospital after shooting at Vancouver warehouse
Police lights
Man tries to steal Corvallis police car before being tased and brought into custody