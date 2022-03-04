Sheriff: Woman dies after being shot by boyfriend in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after he shot and killed his girlfriend in a home in the east Salem area, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a person called 911 at about 7:40 p.m. to report they had shot someone at a home on Elma Avenue Southeast, just south of State Street. Deputies arrived to the home and found 45-year-old Gloria Rivas-Castillo with critical injuries. Rivas-Castillo died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 911 caller, identified as Cruz Hernandez-Rivera, was detained by deputies. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit, investigators determined the incident began as a domestic disturbance between Rivas-Castillo and her boyfriend, Hernandez-Rivera.

Hernandez-Rivera was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail for second-degree murder, menacing, unlawful use of a firearm, and outstanding warrant for previous domestic violence crimes.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details will be released at this time.

