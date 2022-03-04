Advertisement

One dead after deputy involved shooting in Tillamook County; Hwy 101 closed

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on US Highway 101, just south of the Winema Viewpoint, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:31 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a deputy involved shooting in Tillamook County.

Deputies said early Friday the incident began when they learned of a possible explosive device inside a gold Chrysler 300. The male passenger of the Chrysler was threatening to detonate the device and had been assaulting the female driver.

Deputies engaged the vehicle in a slow-speed pursuit starting in Lincoln City before spike strips disabled the vehicle. After a two-hour stand-off, the deputy involved shooting occurred and the male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 101 closure following deadly deputy-involved shooting
Highway 101 closure following deadly deputy-involved shooting(KPTV)

As of 4:30 a.m., Highway 101 was still closed in the area while investigators are on scene. There’s no word on when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

