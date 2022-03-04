Victim in deadly Eliot neighborhood shooting identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in Tuesday’s Eliot neighborhood shooting.

According to officers, Mark Johnson, 55, of Portland, was shot just after noon near Dawson Park on 2900 Block of North Williams Avenue. When the PPB arrived, they found Johnson dead.

At the time of the shooting, police said there were no suspects in the case. There was no update on the status of the investigation in Friday’s release.

“I am aware and following the shooting that occurred at Dawson Park. We are on pace to break last year’s record homicide rate,” said City Commissioner Mingus Mapps in a statement Tuesday. “This situation is unacceptable.”

Portland Police’s Homicide Unit is overseeing the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0395. The case number is 22-56241.

