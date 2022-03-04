Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy with a little light drizzle in spots this morning, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon, high 50. Enjoy a mostly sunny weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Next work week starts off dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday evening through Wednesday brings a chance of showers, then back to partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs remaining in the 50s.

The coast will see scattered showers today, highs in the mid to upper 40s. The valley, clouds and a few morning showers, then decreasing clouds, highs close to 50. The gorge, becoming mostly sunny at the west end, increasing clouds to the east, highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Mt. Hood area, mostly cloudy with a few flurries, high 43 in Welches, 36 at the pass and low 30s at Timberline. Central and eastern Oregon, partly sunny with some mountain snow showers, highs in the 40s.

