Winterhawks goalie signs NHL contract as team skates toward playoff hockey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Winterhawks have clinched a playoff spot as the junior hockey team chases down the WHL crown and their goalie just signed a professional contract in the National Hockey League.

The 20-year-old goaltender from Calgary has a big show and tell. “I remember doing school projects in grade 1 and grade 2 of what you want to be when you grow up and I just wanted to be a hockey player,” Taylor Gauthier said.

Portland to the pros, Taylor has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins after finishing up his career with the Winterhawks.

He got to call his parents back in Alberta and share the breaking news. “My parents bought me my first set of goalie gear. I think I was 8 years old. They really have done everything they can to help me succeed and I really couldn’t be in this position without the sacrifices they have made for me,” Gauthier said.

Now the real work begins, trying to land one of those coveted gigs in the highest level of hockey.

“It’s a difficult league to break into, pro is a different ball game. Guys are getting paid to play hockey and it’s a pretty cool job to have so guys don’t want to lose it,” he said.

The Winterhawks’ all-time-record holder for consecutive shutout minutes has grinded out five years in the league, from Prince George to the Rose City.

“The Western Hockey League does such a good job of simulating as close to a professional hockey league as possible. There is a reason why so many guys move on from this league,” Gauthier said.

The playoffs in the WHL are back on this April for the first time since 2019. Gauthier and the second place Hawks have a big one Friday night against conference leading Everett. The Winterhawks will be back home on the ice on Saturday night.

