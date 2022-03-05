Advertisement

Daughter killed, mother injured in hit-and-run in Tigard

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A mother is seriously injured, and her daughter died while crossing a street in a hit-and-run crash in Tigard on Friday night, according to police.

The Tigard Police Department said just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Lucille Court. They said they learned two pedestrians, an adult mother and daughter, were crossing Hall Blvd. when they were hit by a driver that left the scene.

The daughter, a 57-year-old woman, died at the scene. The mother, an 86-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not released their names.

Police said they believe the suspect’s car is a darker colored 2015-2016 Jeep Renegade. It will have significant front-end damage.

If you have information about this car, you’re asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at (503) 629-0111 and ask to speak with a Tigard police officer.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.

