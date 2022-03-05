Fox 12 Forecast

Good morning!

We have mostly clear skies out there, leading to some chilly temperatures this morning! We could see some spots of frost this morning. Expect to see mostly sunny skies when the sun comes up and through the day today. High temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 50s.

The high pressure that’s taking over will lead to mostly sunny skies through the weekend and temperatures warming. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 50s and upper 50s for Monday. Monday will be sunny as well, but we’ll see some more clouds moving in. We will also see chilly overnight lows during this time with areas of frost, but no hard freezing.

By Tuesday we see a change, with slightly cooler temperatures and the return of wet weather in the evening. Showers will continue Wednesday, which will also be the coolest day in the forecast. We’ll dry out Thursday and temperatures will climb back to the mid 50s by Friday.

