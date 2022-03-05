Man tries to steal Corvallis police car before being tased and brought into custody

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police say a man is in custody after trying to steal a police car on Friday.

At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to the area near to the Law Enforcement Center at 180 Northwest 5th Street on a report of a male screaming in the bushes. An officer saw a man standing in the area that police and sheriff’s vehicles were parked that is marked with “No Trespassing” and “Authorized Personnel Only” signs.

The officer asked the man what he was doing and he said “getting high.” Police say the man’s erratic behavior was consistent with someone under the influence of a substance like methamphetamine.

The man fled, ran into an alley, and scaled the side of a building, getting onto the roof. After running across the roof, the male jumped off and ran at a Corvallis police vehicle that had just arrived on scene to assist.

The suspect jumped into the running police vehicle through the open passenger front window. The officer then pulled the man out of the vehicle and tried to take him into custody but the male resisted arrest causing the officer to fall to the pavement.

That allowed the man to escape and try to take the vehicle again.

The officer used his Taser on the man and other officers were able to gain control of the man who was identified as 30-year-old Cody Boudreaux. He was transported to the Benton County Jail where he was booked on unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree escape, second-degree unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.