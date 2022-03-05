One person in the hospital after shooting at Vancouver warehouse

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting at a warehouse in Vancouver that put one person in the hospital.

It happened at the On Trac distribution warehouse around 7:50 Friday morning. Police say there were multiple 911 calls involving two men.

Police say it began as a fist fight between two men. Employees tried to break it up, then the men went back to their cars, which were parked inside the warehouse. A few minutes later, police say one of the men got out of his car armed with a knife and ran toward the other. The man in the car grabbed a gun and shot him in the leg.

He was helped at the scene then taken to a nearby hospital. He did have to have surgery and but is expected to recover.

Investigators say the no one else was hurt

Police say the man who fired, cooperated with their investigation and was released.

They say he acted in self-defense and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.