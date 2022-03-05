PBOT: Alcohol still leading cause of deadly crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Preliminary data from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) shows that alcohol continues to be the leading factor in deadly traffic accidents.

The bureau said the data isn’t finalized, but between 2020 and 2021, there were 43 deadly crashes where alcohol was a factor. Data from the U.S Department of Transportation said crashes involving alcohol increased during the pandemic. Since December of 2021, PBOT said four DUII crashes resulted in serious injury or death. One of those was Louise LeFlore’s husband, Donald.

“I got a phone call, and I almost didn’t answer because it said private number,” Louise said. “I decided to answer it anyway and it was my husband. He was calling from the paramedic’s phone, and he said ‘Babe, I’ve been in an accident but I’m alive.’”

Portland Police said on Dec 29, 2021, around 5:15 pm, 20-year-old Justin Harris got behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and was driving westbound on Northeast Glisan Street between 70 and 90 mph. He hit Donald’s car head-on near Northeast 152nd Avenue as he was driving east. The crash ejected Harris 40 feet from his car. Both survived, but both were seriously injured.

“It was amazing that he [Donald] survived,” Louise said. “I was driving home from work about 15 minutes behind, going in the same direction as my husband and I saw the incident with the police. I turned to avoid it so I wouldn’t had to wait. So I didn’t even know it was him.”

Louise said the crash broke Donald’s legs and his left arm. More than two months after the crash, he is still in bed recovering from his injuries. A process Louise said will take more than a year. Impacting her whole family’s life.

“I have taken off work,” Louise said. “I took a leave of absence, and I am caring for him as well as my daughter and my grandchildren.”

Louise said her family forgives the driver, but she reminds everyone, one decision can change not only the lives of those involved, but the people around them too.

“Call an uber, call a friend, wait a couple of hours,” Louise said. “It’s just one of those things, about being responsible and mature.”

If you would like to donate to Donald’s recovery, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.