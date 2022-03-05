PSU Women’s Basketball pulls curtain on regular season filled with lessons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland State University Women’s Basketball team pulled the curtain on their regular season on Friday night.

First-year Head Coach Chelsey Gregg knows the waters wont’s be this choppy for the Big Sky Conference tournament-bound Vikings in the future.

“We talk about in the recruiting process, it’s not just the four years but it’s setting you up for the 40-years and that’s the reality,” Gregg said.

Coach Gregg was able to celebrate senior night for a kid who has been through the ringer. Savannah Dhaliwal arrived in the park blocks from Surrey, British Columbia in 2017. The three-time All-Big Sky Academic team member is already a proud graduate.

“I am hoping to go into the medical field, so I take my MCAT in about a month, pray for me,” Dhaliwal said.

She’s also known as “Comeback Sav,” having back-to-back ACL tears that kept her out of the game she loves for nearly 1,000 days.

“The past two years that I have been out, the only feeling you really want is just to have your parents there and watching you play the game that you love so to have them here tonight, even with all of the COVID craziness and border regulations, it was just really special,” she said.

Sav started every game her senior year, but an 18-game losing skid is never fun. Add on more than one COVID pause, a compacted schedule with makeups and nine-day road trips, this season has been rather heavy.

This basketball family did fill the gaps to further social change and create a better, more accepting and understanding world for the future and for the now.

“I want to make a difference, I want to make a change but first I need to educate myself to see what it is, how do other people view it? Everyone is just educating each other,” Esmerelda Morales said, a PSU freshman guard.

Both the Viking women and men will tip-off Big Sky tournament play next week in Boise where the winner earns a ticket to the big dance. Coach Gregg was the lead assistant for PSU when they won the conference crown in 2019.

