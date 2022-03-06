Advertisement

2 injured after house fire near Beaverton

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a house fire early Sunday in Washington County, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

TVF&R said it responded with Hillsboro Fire to a townhouse on Sedona Lane in the Quatama area near Beaverton just before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was upgraded to a first alarm to bring more resources in.

Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after jumping from an upper level window and were taken to a hospital. A cat inside the house made it out safely.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office evacuated adjoining units as a precaution. TVF&R said it was able to keep the fire contained to one townhouse.

TV&R said it has not determined a cause and is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outdoor GPS Episode 2, Part 3
Outdoor GPS Episode 2, Part 3
Driver seriously injured after going off road, hitting tree on Hwy 219
Driver seriously injured after going off road, hitting tree on Hwy 219
Driver seriously injured after going off road, hitting tree on Hwy 219
Driver seriously injured after going off road, hitting tree on Hwy 219
2 injured after house fire near Beaverton
2 injured after house fire near Beaverton