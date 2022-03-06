2 injured after house fire near Beaverton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a house fire early Sunday in Washington County, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

TVF&R said it responded with Hillsboro Fire to a townhouse on Sedona Lane in the Quatama area near Beaverton just before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was upgraded to a first alarm to bring more resources in.

Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after jumping from an upper level window and were taken to a hospital. A cat inside the house made it out safely.

Sedona Lane Update: Fire is under control. 2 patients with non-life threatening injuries will be transported by ⁦@MetroWestAmb⁩ to a hospital. Cause unknown; investigator is headed to the scene. Thank you ⁦@HillsboroFire⁩ and ⁦@WCSOOregon⁩ for assisting us! pic.twitter.com/IO6FwoKfuV — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 6, 2022

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office evacuated adjoining units as a precaution. TVF&R said it was able to keep the fire contained to one townhouse.

TV&R said it has not determined a cause and is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.