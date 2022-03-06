Banks basketball coach gets support from team, medical staff after premature birth of twins

BANKS, Ore. (KPTV) - Coaching can be a calling and a salvation.

When life gets rough, the team will be waiting. The Banks girls basketball team and the Braves community have rallied around the family of head coach Brandon Begley.

“We talk about what a family this team is and I wanted to be here for the family,” Begley said.

Hoops are a haven for the Cowapa league co-champion Banks Braves. They have especially been this winter for coach Begley, who became a new father to twin sons on Super Bowl Sunday.

“They said if they weren’t born and delivered right then, one of them wouldn’t survive for sure and there was a chance we’d lose both of them,” he said.

Lauren Begley, a Banks native and Providence nurse, gave birth to Pierce and Kaiser at 30 weeks and six days.

“Life has kind of been flipped upside down,” Brandon Begley said.

The Begley twins remain in the neonatal intensive care unit, but the prognosis is lullaby to sleep deprived parents’ ears.

“They’ll be there probably until the middle of April, but all things considered, they are doing really well,” Brandon Begley said. “We are thankful and grateful for how well they are doing.”

Coach Begley, who has a freshman daughter at Banks and four-and-a half-year-old twin girls at home, spends his mornings and nights with his family of NICU doctors and nurses at Providence St. Vincent’s.

“It puts your mind at ease knowing that when you’re not there you have these people that truly care about your kids there and it has been incredible,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for the heroes that they really are.”

Begley’s heroes back in the gym at Banks have been the guiding light of normalcy behind captains Maggie Streblow and Hailey Evans.

“We just worked together as a team to say that we needed to step it up and show that we are here for him,” Evans said.

Senior captain Streblow said it’s part of the way of life in Banks.

“We have grown up in such a tightknit community that we are not just playing for ourselves, we are playing for everybody,” she said.

Small school, big dreams and a slam dunk welcome back to their coach.

“It was so moving to see him there because he has so (many) other things to do right now,” Streblow said. “He has other priorities to his real family, his wife, his kids. But he also puts us up there and it’s really nice to know that we are a real family.”

While the dream of making state will have to wait another year, Brandon Begley knows how precious time really is.

“We are looking forward to that time when they are just out and not even thinking about the time in the NICU,” he said. “It will always be in the back of our mind just knowing the miraculous start they had to life. But knowing that down the road we get to have that and they are always going to have a best friend just like our other set of twins has, it’s a good feeling.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.