Corvallis woman dies in Florida plane crash

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV)-- Days after a Corvallis woman died in a Florida plane crash, her fiancé spoke to FOX 12 Saturday night about the life 49-year-old Marianne Fox lived.

Fox was killed in a plane crash Wednesday in St. John’s County, Florida. She was the pilot and the sole person on board.

St. John’s County Fire and Rescue said Fox’s plane went down near the Northeast Florida Regional Airport. Jim Bourke was Fox’s fiancé and partner for nearly two decades. He was flying next to her right-wing when smoke started to come out of the engine.

“I talked with her on the radio, and she said that she had engine trouble and needed to make a landing right away,” Bourke said.

Bourke said they were in Florida for business and were trying to land at the airport. He said he descended with Fox until he thought she was going to make a touchdown on the runway.

“At that moment I was very confident she made a successful landing, but I don’t know what happened on that,” Bourke said.

Investigators told Bourke that Fox survived the crash. The plane landed in the marsh near the runway and flipped onto its top. But the cockpit was submerged.

“She made it,” Bourke said. “She flipped upside down and sat in the water upside down on the radio with rescuers, but they couldn’t get to her in time.”

Bourke said Fox passed away from drowning in the water. He said he was trying to do everything to reach her after he landed.

“I was there on site I did my best to try and reach her, but it wasn’t possible,” Bourke said.

Bourke said Fox took up aerobatics just a few years ago. But over those years, he saw her piloting career soar.

“She really just took to it well,” Bourke said. “She had a lot of characteristics in her personality that made her well suited for it.”

Fox was training to be part of the U.S. aerobatics’ team this year and compete internationally. She practiced out of the Corvallis Municipal Airport and was a regular volunteer at local competitions.

“She rose very quickly and became a very competent pilot and was very proud of her accomplishments as she should be,” Bourke said.

Outside of aerobatics and flying, Fox was a business owner in Corvallis, a mother, and a valued community member. Bourke said since her death, people in Corvallis and around the country have been sending him messages of condolence. He said knowing how much his fiancé positively impacted others’ lives is helping with the grieving process.

“I’ll be reliving it for a long time so it’s not easy at all, but I know Marianne and she would be the one telling me that I have to accept this,” Bourke said. “That’s the reality and I know how she would want me to do that, so I think about her, and I know I have to do that. But I’m not there yet. That’s not happening anytime soon.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

