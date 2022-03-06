Advertisement

Deputies looking for suspect in car explosion and fire in Washington Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a car explosion and fire caught on camera on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it responded along with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue just before 8 a.m. to Fred Meyer at 7700 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. When they arrived, the found a car that had been destroyed by fire. No one was inside the car or injured.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video. It showed a person walk up to the gas tank area of the car holding something, which was followed by a large explosion. The person’s hand or arm was on fire, they removed a burning item of clothing and walked away.

WCSO said the suspect is wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a backpack.

If you saw something matching the description, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (503) 846-2700.

