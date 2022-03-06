Driver seriously injured after going off road, hitting tree on Hwy 219
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was seriously injured after going off the road and hitting a tree on Highway 219 in Washington County early Sunday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday, it responded to Highway 219 north of Farmington Road. It said a driver had to be extricated after going off the road and hitting a tree. The person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
TVF&R said the crash also brought power lines down.
Highway 219 had to be closed for about four hours but has now reopened.
