Advertisement

Drunk driver arrested after fatal car crash kills one

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:36 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A fatal car crash in rural Carlton, Oregon left one man dead and three injured Saturday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at 20800 block of Northwest Panther Creek Road in Carlton just after 2 a.m. to find a crashed car rolled over with four occupants.

Police and emergency personnel found 19-year-old Zakery Baumgardner, a resident of Lafayette, Ore., dead at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Jacob Doctor, and the other two passengers were transported to hospitals in the area.

After receiving medical treatment, Doctor was arrested on charges of DUII, manslaughter, reckless driving and recklessly endangering others. He is being held at Yamhill County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daughter killed, mother injured in hit-and-run in Tigard
Daughter killed, mother injured in hit-and-run in Tigard
FILE - Justin Grant examines an artificial pond created by his agricultural well and used to...
Climate experts: Much of Northwest remains drought-stricken
Outdoor GPS
WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: Outdoor GPS is back!
PPS will transition to optional masking for students, staff on March 14
PPS will transition to optional masking for students, staff on March 14