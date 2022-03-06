Drunk driver arrested after fatal car crash kills one

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A fatal car crash in rural Carlton, Oregon left one man dead and three injured Saturday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at 20800 block of Northwest Panther Creek Road in Carlton just after 2 a.m. to find a crashed car rolled over with four occupants.

Police and emergency personnel found 19-year-old Zakery Baumgardner, a resident of Lafayette, Ore., dead at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Jacob Doctor, and the other two passengers were transported to hospitals in the area.

After receiving medical treatment, Doctor was arrested on charges of DUII, manslaughter, reckless driving and recklessly endangering others. He is being held at Yamhill County Correctional Facility.

