Gresham shooting leaves man injured

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:37 PM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening at 18000 Block of SE Market Street in Gresham, according to Gresham Police.

Police said the incident occurred between two men who knew each other. One man shot the other. The shooter reportedly left the scene but later contacted police to be interviewed.

The victim was last known to be in surgery in critical condition, according to Gresham Police.

The investigation is still active. Police have not released the names of the shooter or the victim. No arrests have been made yet and no charges have been filed against the suspect.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

