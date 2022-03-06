Weather Forecast

Good Sunday morning!

Temperatures this morning are not as cool as expected thanks to heavy cloud cover in areas. We are seeing much thicker clouds around Portland and to the eastern part of the metro area. West metro and south of Portland are seeing clearer skies, where we are seeing some areas of fog developing. Expect to start the day with morning clouds and sunshine. Those clouds will clear out we will see a mostly sunny day! Temperatures today should reach the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be another mild day, with highs in the upper 50s. We will see more clouds through the day tomorrow, but still plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday we will see cooler temperatures and showers arriving in the afternoon. Those showers will stick around overnight, but skies will be drying out by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a mostly dry day, but chilly. Chilly and sunny conditions last into Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will see temperatures return into the mid 50s. Dry conditions persist Friday, but Saturday will turn wet later in the day.

