Weather Forecast

High pressure is building in over the Pacific Northwest, which means not much cloud cover and lots of sunshine. We are still under a cool northerly flow overhead and that’s keeping temperatures near normal; most of us made it into the mid 50s this afternoon. That’s typical for early March.

Clear skies mean a few spots turn foggy tonight, and some of us wake up to frost in the morning too. Other than that morning fog/frost, you can expect lots of sunshine again tomorrow and Monday too.

A weak weather system drops south out of Canada Tuesday and Tuesday night. We won’t see all that much rain, but temperatures cool into the upper 40s once again in the afternoons midweek.

We may enter a wetter period beginning NEXT weekend, but until that time we’ll be dry more than wet.

There’s no sign of low elevation snow or stormy weather in the next week.

