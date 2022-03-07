Armed suspect shot by deputies after two people found dead outside Josephine County home

SELMA, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies shot and injured an armed suspect Sunday just before 1 p.m., according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with Oregon State Police troopers, arrived at 3400 block of Lakeshore Drive after receiving a report from someone who witnessed a murder. When deputies and troopers arrived, they found two dead people in the driveway of a house.

An armed suspect confronted them leading to a standoff that lasted almost an hour. Despite efforts to deescalate the situation, according to Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office, the situation escalated, and two deputies fired their weapons.

Deputies provided the suspect with medical aid and took him to an area hospital. He is in stable condition. No deputies were injured.

Both deputies who fired their weapons are on paid administrative during the investigation, which is standard protocol.

The names of the suspect and the two deputies have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.