Deputies seek helping locating missing, endangered woman last seen in Rhododendron

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Niqola “Niqi” De Calderon, 42, was last seen Feb. 26 at a home on East Village Loop Road in Rhododendron. The sheriff’s office said she was recently diagnosed with a brain aneurism and may be experiencing cognitive impairment.

De Calderon is described a white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office did not say what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

If you see De Calderon, please call or text 911. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.

