Dry Today, Turning Wet Tuesday

Good morning! It’s a chilly & dry start to the week. Our skies are mostly clear early on this Monday, and temperatures are responding. The entire metro area is in the 30s, and a few spots will likely drop into the 20s by sunrise. It’s even colder in central & eastern Oregon. Be prepared for some frosty surfaces (especially windshields). Most of our roads will be dry all day long. Any fog or low clouds that develop this morning should clear out pretty quickly to sunshine. Besides some high elevation clouds, it’ll be a bright afternoon with metro area highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Between tonight & early Tuesday, a weak weather system will move in from the north. Expect chilly showers on Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 40s. Mt. Hood will likely pick up about 3-6 inches of new snow between Tuesday and early Wednesday. Our weather will gradually dry out Wednesday morning, but will remain on the cool side of things.

Dry and mild conditions will prevail through Friday as a ridge of high pressure shifts over the region. By Saturday afternoon/evening, our weather will turn wet again as high pressure moves east. On & off showers look likely Sunday.

Have a great workweek!

