FIRST LIVE LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST

We’ve seen 3 comfortable days with lots of sunshine. Of course morning clouds lingered here and there, but otherwise a nice afternoon once again. That changes Tuesday as a weak weather system drops south out of British Columbia. Expect lots more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and light showers at times.

The showers tomorrow will not only be light but mainly over central/east parts of the Willamette Valley and metro area. That means it’ll be wet much of the day in Camas & Gresham, but just a few light sprinkles out in Hillsboro/Beaverton. I don’t expect any significant wind Tuesday, just a bit wet at times. This system WILL produce lots of snow in the Cascades and northeast Oregon tomorrow through Wednesday morning. Possibly up to 8″ in both areas.

Snow Forecast Next 2 Days (KPTV)

A cold and drier airmass drops into the region by Wednesday morning, giving us clearing skies and mainly eliminating the showers. It should be a much brighter day, but a breezy east wind plus temperatures only in the 40s will make it feel quite chilly!

A wetter Pacific weather system arrives Saturday night and a 3rd arrives Monday. This means we’re entering a wetter weather pattern this weekend and that’ll continue through next week.

