Hwy 30 closed due to deadly crash near Holbrook

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash has shut down all lanes of Highway 30 near Holbrook Monday morning.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred on the highway near Northwest Logie Trail Road. At least one person has died, according to Oregon State Police.

No additional details about the crash have been released by OSP at this time.

All lanes of Highway 30 are closed due to the crash investigation. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes or expect long delays.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.