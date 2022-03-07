Advertisement

I-5 closed in southern Oregon for ‘law enforcement activity’

Oregon Department of Transportation logo (KPTV image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - I-5 North’s slow lane is now opened. The fast lane remains closed along with all of 1-5 South’s lanes between milepost 48 and 55, about five miles south of Grants Pass, according to ODOT.

There is a detour in place at Exit 55 onto Highway 99.

ODOT said the closure is due to law enforcement activity. It said the closure could last an extended period of time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

