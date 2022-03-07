I-5 closed in southern Oregon for ‘law enforcement activity’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - I-5 North’s slow lane is now opened. The fast lane remains closed along with all of 1-5 South’s lanes between milepost 48 and 55, about five miles south of Grants Pass, according to ODOT.

There is a detour in place at Exit 55 onto Highway 99.

ODOT said the closure is due to law enforcement activity. It said the closure could last an extended period of time.

