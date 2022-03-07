Advertisement

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Gresham; suspect arrested for murder

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died following a shooting in the parking lot of a Gresham apartment complex and a suspect has been arrested, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 18000 block of Southeast Market Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found 57-year-old Daniel Leon Bowers, of Gresham, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Bowers was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Gresham detectives and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team were called to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was identified as 26-year-old Kyle Michael James Banry.

According to police, Banry fled the scene but later called police to say he would turn himself in. Banry surrendered to Portland police officers near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Grant Street.

Banry was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.

